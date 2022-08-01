Monday, August 1, 2022
Toys “R” Us Returns To Buffalo And Rochester

Toys “R” Us , the popular toy store will return to the Buffalo and Rochester area this fall.

The shops are expected to be up and running by October 15.

Macy’s partnership with the toy retailer will place Toys “R” Us locations inside of every existing Macy’s store in the country.

In Western New York, that means Toys “R” Us locations at Walden Galleria and the Boulevard Mall. In Rochester locations will include Eastview Mall in Victor and The Mall at Greece Ridge.

Macy’s will provide local updates on the progress of Toys “R” Us locations at macys.com/toysrus

