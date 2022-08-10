Community Access Services to Host Backpack Giveaway Event for Local Buffalo Students and Their Families

The annual community event will offer supply-filled backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis; feature music, snacks and more.

Community Access Services (CAS) of WNY, an affiliate of Evergreen Health and local nonprofit that helps communities of color in Buffalo and Erie County access healthcare, will host its annual backpack giveaway and community event from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, at the organization’s main office located at 3297 Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, NY.

Each year, CAS hosts the free community event to provide students with school supplies to prepare for the upcoming school year. In addition to distributing supply-filled backpacks, the event will feature kid-friendly interactive activities, community resource and information tables, free snacks, music and more. CAS will also offer rapid HIV testing for adults on-site.

“I’m thrilled that our agency is able to once again host this event for the community,” said Kim Brown, executive director, CAS. “It’s a great way to bring people together, provide supplies for students as they prepare to go back to school in the fall, as well as provide health education information for everyone who attends – all in a safe and fun environment.”

The event is free for all to attend with supplies given away on a first-come, first-served basis. Local families are strongly encouraged to attend.

For more information on CAS, visit www.caswny.org.