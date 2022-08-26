BEAU FLEUVE Returns for their 6th Annual Celebration with a Full Weekend of Music, Arts and Culture!

One of the largest and creatively diverse events presented in the City of Buffalo – the 6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music and Arts celebration – is geared up to present the ultimate music arts and culture experience on the grounds of the historic Buffalo Central Terminal, 495 Paderewski Drive on August 28 from 2-9pm.

Founder and lead organizer Lindsey Taylor has dedicated his vision to his hometown, curating a solid fun filled experience for audiences of all ages. Taylor continues to expand his vision and this year he has planned the Beau Fleuve Music and Arts Celebration Weekend, that spans over three days starting on Thursday August 25 until the grand event on Sunday August 28 !

The celebration includes performances on multiple stages from regional, national & international musical acts, art installations & exhibitions, the fan favorite (and our favorite) silent disco, poetry spoken word, speaker panels, street-art, fashion, sports culture, film, back yard games, food trucks, beer & wine garden, family-fun area, mind + body + soul health & wellness, vendors village and more.

So no matter if you plan to roll solo, with a few friends or have your whole family with you, Beau Fleuve Music Arts Celebration has something for everyone. “I’m just grateful and honored to continue to host Beau Fleuve and each year we are able to grow and expand this year with setting the foundation for a full weekend of events for WNY to look forward to!” Taylor told the Challenger News.

The stages are set this year for over 25 acts with performances by, Dntwatchtv (Closing Out The Show), Stove God Cooks (National Touring & Recording Artist) Lindsay Niccs, Quinton Brock, Billie Essco, Nelle’ Mignon, Kenyada Nikile, Imyoungworld, Brother Tomos among other great performers taking the Beau Fleuve Stage. Since his very first event, Taylor has provided this unique platform showcasing a variety of genres in music and the arts. From the emerging to the well known and even some who have landed recording deals and world wide tours, Beau Fleuve has been home to many on their musical and artistic journey.

Paired with the performance lineup that keep the stages lit for the duration of the event, those who attend will have plenty more to induldge . There will be more than 15 visual artists participating in exhibiting their work like Emeka Wajed, Neese Rich, Deja Marie, Xojoita, Peter Ponce, Cargo Santan , Cashis Green and more. Burchfield-Penney Arts will be sponsoring some live painting, there will be street-art, wearable art and other interactive experiences like the cozy Igloo, Sit and Think Chairs. family friendly events, food trucks and more. Throughout the day there will be curated talks including Mind+Body+Soul Space Exclusive BIPOC Yoga Experience, Toneboi & Friends and Buffalo’s hottest hip hop music blog Sneakvibing.

See you at the events and Buffalo Central Terminal for the day long celebration!

The Three day weekend includes:

Thursday August 25th – “ Laugh Alil” Comedy Show at Potts Hall (Buffalo,NY)

Show starts at 7pm feat. Terre King, Yolanda Smilez, Reema Reem, Gary Wallace.

Tickets are $15 in adv. Pair & Tables(Seat 8) are available.

Friday August 26th – “Happy Hour with Friends” at The Rose Bar

5pm-7pm . Co-Hosted by Creative Mornings Buffalo. Free

Saturday August 27– “Field Day” featuring Annual Charity Softball Game at LaSalle Park Diamond #4 1pm. Free . Favorite media personalities, athletes, artist , musicians and community stakeholders.

Saturday August 27 “VIP Reception” at Seneca One Tower

1 Seneca Street @ Main st. 6pm-8pm. RSVP/Tix Info on Ticket Tailor.

Honoring Cultural Impact Award- Eat off Art (Alexa & Edreys Wajed) , Community Awards Dakarai Singletary (Candles in the Sun), Danielle Roberts (YMCA Buffalo-Niagara), and Kelly Atkinson (Creative Mornings Buffalo).

Sunday August 28 – 6th Annual Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration at Buffalo Central Terminal 495 Paderewski Drive 2pm-9pm. Tickets available at BeauFleuveMusicArts.com or Ticket Tailor All Ages | Family Friendly Event.

Be sure to Follow the celebration highlights and Beau Flueve on social media @beaufleuvemusicarts and media sponsors @thefranklincrokershow @sneakvibing @adrivthegogetta @nystatemusic and @thechallengernews .