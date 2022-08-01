Alzheimer’s Association Offering Free Community Caregiver Education Support Series and Support Group

If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, you are not alone.

According to the National Alzheimer’s Association, among Black Americans ages 70 and older, 21.3% are living with Alzheimer’s.

Locally the Western New York chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association is offering a free Caregivers Support Series on the third Thursday of the month from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Merriweather Library, 1324 Jefferson Avenue.

The next three scheduled meetings will be held at the library on

August 18, September 15,October 20 and deal with the topics of safety, Staying Active and Stress Relief/Self care respectively.

To register for the free series call the free 24/7 Helpline at (800)-272-3900 or go to tinyurl.com/EBuffalo22 Sandy White, a board member of the WNY Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, is an experienced caregiver support group facilitator.

In addition to the Caregivers Support Series, the new Caring Friends: East Side Buffalo Support Group meets on the second Friday of the month from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. on the first floor of the Westminister Community House, 421 Monroe Street. The next meeting is scheduled for August 12.