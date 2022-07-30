Nanny’s Nook Celebrates Expansion!

pictured: PROGRESS! Michelle Frazier, with the help of some of her “Nanny’s Nook Child Care children,” cut the ribbon to celebrate the businesses new expansion, STREET LEGACY PHOTO BY DARVIN ADAMS

Nanny’s Nook Quality Day Care Center at 1495 Jefferson Avenue is one of the city’s best kept business success secrets on the East side.

During an interview with the Challenger last Spring, owner and Director Michelle Frazier enthusiastically shared her vision and expansion plans for the center.

Last Wednesday she cut the ribbon to celebrate the completion of those plans which houses a Gross Motor Room (indoor play), Kitchen, classroom, two bathrooms, conference room, main office, storage room, and office (NOOK Foundation).

The center’s Playground will be reconstructed before the Fall of 2022. On hand to help celebrate the occasion was Erie County Legislature Chairperson the Hon. April Baskin, and Black Achievers CEO Herb Bellamy. Also, Shannon Johnson, Eric Feldstein (M&T Bank), Donna Wilson-Habeeb, Sydney Brown , Kathy Driscoll, and Anne Gorman (Kiddie Corner Childcare Center).

Not only are Ms. Frazier’s efforts a plus for those in need of child care, enhancing the building helps instill pride and beautify to the neighborhood, and plays a role in the revitalization of Jefferson Avenue.

Hats off to this enterprising young entrepreneur, who opened Nanny’s Nook’s Jefferson Avenue location eight years ago (she’s been in business for a total of 22 years and Nanny’s Nook has an A+ Better Business. Bureau rating).

Wrote Michelle on her factbook page regarding completion of the project: “Patience is a virtue. This project has taught me….Not in my time, but HIS!

Amen!”