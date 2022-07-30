Juini Booth, Rick James Stone City Band Inducted into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame

pictured above top Bassist Juini Booth, bottom Rick James with his Stone City Band

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame is excited to announce a special television broadcast honoring the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. A one-hour TV special will be aired on July 30, at 12 PM on WKBW Channel 7 ABC.

Juini Booth and Rick James’ Stone City Band will be among those inducted and featured in the upcoming special. The late, great Juini Booth, a master jazz bassist, international and world-class musician, was a versatile and widely renowned force on both the acoustic and electric bass. His recording and performing credits read like a who’s who of jazz greats and spanned the spectrum of many jazz styles.

Rick James Stone City Band was formed in 1978 by The King of Punk Funk, Rick James. The Stone City Band was Rick’s exclusive recording and touring band from the beginning and through the height of his career. They were responsible for hits such as You and I, Super Freak, Mary Jane, Bustin’ Out, the Mary Jane Girls All Night Long, Boys, In My House, and more.

Additional Hall of Fame inductees include: Edie Lehmann Boddicker, Scott Celani, Steve Fister, Robin Grandin, Bob Leatherbarrow, Richie Merlo (President’s Award) and Maria Sabastian.

The 2021 Inductees were officially entered into the Buffalo Music Hall of Fame during a banquet event at the Seneca One Tower and a performance concert at The Cave on December 1 and December 2 of 2021.

The Buffalo Music Hall of Fame is proud to honor the Class of 2021in this Channel 7 Television Broadcast!’



