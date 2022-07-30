Finally Justice for Betty Jean Grant: “I’m just thankful that it’s over”

pictured: Justice: From Left, Attorney Reese, Mrs.Grant, Attorney James

Last Thursday morning Betty Jean Grant’s non-jury trial was set to begin. But after months of going back and forth to court to fight bogus charges of election law violation and harassment, community activist Grant and her supporters finally saw what justice looked like .

In June Judge LoTempio dismissed the election law violation charges against her, but the DA’s office was allowed to proceed to trial on the harassment count. Even then the judge warned that evidence that Mrs. Gant harassed a voter was ‘thin.”

Last week under an agreement was made to adjourn the case and dismiss the harassment charge in six months against her as long as she continues her community service and writes a letter of apology to the neighbor she was accused of harassing.

After leaving the courtroom Mrs. Grant’s daughter, Sherry Sherrill, became emotional and started to cry. “I’m just thankful that it ‘s over,” Betty said acknowledging and thanking Attorney Jim McLeod and her supporters. “And I want to especially thank Mr. Peter Reese,” she added Reese the seasoned attorney who filed an Amicus Brief on Mrs. Grant’s behalf and exposing what he called prosecutorial misconduct.

Attorney McLeod said from the beginning that the case was a travesty, and he previously filed motions to have it either resolved or thrown out. “I just regret that it took the District Attorney’s office this long to see what we saw” said McLeod.

What happened last Thursday he pointed out, should have happened day one rather than seven months later. “Sometimes the wheels move slow but as long they move in the direction we want them to move in that’s ok.” “All Betty was attempting to do,” said Attorney McLeod, “ was to record for the sake of giving to authorities what was illegal activity …that charge should never have gotten this far.” The women, he continued “wasn’t harassed, wasn’t annoyed and wasn’t alarmed. The case is one that should never have gotten this far but it did. It’s taken a long time, but we got what we were looking for and that’s all that counts.”

Mrs. Grant said she just wants to put it all behind her.