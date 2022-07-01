Buffalo Together Community Response Fund Announces Additional Grantees, Fund Co-Chairs and Updated Fund Total

The Buffalo Together Community Response Fund, established in the wake of the horrific racially-motivated mass shooting at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue on May 14, 2022, is announcing additional grants to Black-led organizations, the co-chairs who will lead the Fund forward and an updated Fund total.

On May 27, 2022, the Fund announced initial support to 70 Black-led organizations that have a meaningful and long-term presence in the community, and that are working on the front lines to address urgent community needs in the aftermath of the tragedy. Since then, an additional 15 organizations that are Black-led and responding to immediate needs in the Jefferson Avenue community have been awarded grants after further conversations and outreach in the community. The total awarded is now $635,000 to 85 organizations. Grants range from $5,000 – $20,000. The new grantees are:

•Agape AME Church

•Buffalo Black Achievers •Buffalo City Ballet

•Bury the Violence Foundation •Confident Girl Mentoring

•Fillmore Forward •Full Circle Family Service

•Girls of Grace Mentoring Program

•Groceries to Seniors Ministry at Journey Church

•Kirby’s Korner •None Like You

•Rehoboth House of Prayer •Tabernacle of Praise Church

•Women Against Violence Everywhere

•Young Tabernacle Holiness Church

The Fund is now transitioning to a long-term community change investment effort that will accelerate the revitalization of Buffalo’s East Side. The Fund has named two co-chairs to move the process forward: Dr. LaVonne Ansari, CEO and executive director of the Community Health Center of Buffalo, Inc.; and Thomas Beauford, Jr., president & CEO of the Buffalo Urban League. Dr. Ansari and Mr. Beauford will lead the initial listening and learning phase of the work through the summer as they assemble a steering committee for the full effort. The Fund is continuing to monitor needs in mental health services as well.