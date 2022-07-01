A Healthy Community is a Wealthy Community Benefits of Having “Berry” Good Health

The old saying the darker the berry the sweeter the juice is all facts, however all berries provide a juicy load of benefits for your good health.

Berries are considered one of the healthiest foods we can eat. You’ve seen berries in the big packaged stacks at the grocery stores, piled into cartons, at farmers markets and when it’s not their season you can still find an array of them available in the frozen section.

Ranging from the tart to the sweet they are all good for you. The antioxidants and vitamin C in the berries are the main culprits to keeping you healthy! They protect you against free radicals ( free radicals are scavenger molecules that damage healthy cells in your body). Berries are proven to help with your heart and artery health, lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, easy on the digestive tract, help with cell repair and brain health.

Bursting with flavor berries help reduce inflammation in the body, fight certain cancers. And yes it’s true the darker the berry the sweeter the juice as well as the benefits. Darker skinned berries have even higher amounts of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory and cancer fighting ability.

These tiny little gems also provide a high dose of fiber and also have proven anti-aging properties and provide natural collagen for healthy, clear and glowing skin.

Eat them fresh while in season (summer months through early fall) and consider frozen organic berries during winter if you can’t find and must have. From blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries to loganberries give them a try!

Don’t forget the benefits of the cranberry (un-sweetened juice form ) for urinary tract health and reducing fat in the blood, and the flavonoid filled elderberry (sold dried to soak or boil to make beverages, teas) they not only fight colds/ flu, elderberry also combats stress.

Be “Berry” Blessed and enjoy natures gift for your wellness!