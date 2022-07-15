15th Annual Camp Peaceprints Theme “ Justice for All!” The 15th annual Camp Peaceprints!

The Camp Peaceprints is an opportunity for our children and youth to prepare for tomorrow by exploring “Justice for All,” this year’s theme.

We’ll be learning, communicating, and having fun through swimming, field trips, and more!! Camp Peaceprints is alternative day camp for children 8-13, and is centered on Justice, Peaceful Conflict Resolution, the Arts – and the Beloved Community. It will run July 18-29, Monday through Friday, 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM at SS. Columba- Brigid Church, at 75 Hickory Street.

Campers will learn about justice issues with community leaders, including: Citizenship; the Law and Law Enforcement; the Justice System and especially How to Work for Change!

Highlights include: •Cariol Horne, former police officer and community shero, will facilitate a session on Law and Law Enforcement, giving her unique insights and current perspectives. •Field trip to Niagara Falls where we’ll go on Maid of the Mist, and explore the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Museum. Also, to Ganondagan, Seneca center with Longhouse and Haudenosaunee teachings.

We’re also planning a trip to the beach, and three trips to the pool!

Camp Peaceprints is a collaboration by the SSJ Sr. Karen Klimczak Center for Nonviolence (SKC) and the WNY Peace Center (WNYPC). Deidra EmEl is WNYPC’s Executive Director.

There are opportunities for adult and parent volunteers.

For more information, including online registration, please go to CampPeacePrints. And click here to learn more about NY Peace Institute For questions, contact Deidra at director@ wnypeace.org (or 716-603-0015) or Vivian at vivian@sisterkarencenter. org (716-982-6501).