Turning Pages at Zawadi Books
We believe that reading and studying is food for the mind, but the body also requires nurishment. In light of recent atrocities in our community, we are reminded of a quote by Sam Yette: “There are other ways to kill a people or colonize them, but none is more certain than the denial or control of their food.”
•Don’t Cry For Me: A Novel by Daniel Black
•Finding Me by Viola Davis
•Homecoming: Overcome Fear and Trauma to Reclaim Your Whole, Authentic Self by Thema Bryant, PhD.
•Isn’t Her Grace Amazing: The Women Who Changed Gospel Music by Cheryl Wills
•The Juneteenth Story: Celebrating the End of Slavery in the United States by Alliah L. Agostini (Children’s Book)
•A Revolutionary for Our Time: The Walter Rodney Story by Leo Zeilig
•Unequal: A Story of America by Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Faveau
•The Violin Conspiracy: A Novel by Brendan Slocomb
•White Lies: The Double Life of Walter F. White and America’s Darkest Secret by A.J. Baime
Zawadi Books is locaated at 1382 Jefferson Avenue