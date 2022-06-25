The Rochester Black Authors Association (RBAA) Hosts Its  6th Annual Black Authors Expo

pictured above: Members of the Rochester Black Authors’ Group

The Rochester Black Authors Association (RBAA) hosted its 6th Annual Black Authors Expo. The Expo began in 2015 under the leadership of the organization’s late founder, Corey Lamar Tanksley. After a two-year hiatus due to Covid-19, we returned to 36 King St in Rochester to host it once more.

This year, we drew authors in from Ohio, NY, New Orleans, Michigan, and California. Sixteen authors in total joined us this year and over 200 attended throughout the day. Funded in 2018 the Rochester Black Authors Association became a 501c3 in 2019. Among the highlights of the event:

•The Marsha R. Jones Extraordinary Youth Writing Award was given out to three students who submitted poetry to the contest. The awards were sponsored by a long-time supporter, Mr. Nate Brown of Rochester NY.

•MIQUEL POWELL received the very first Corey Lamar Tanksley Authorpreneur of the Year honor, which is named after our late founder who passed away in April 2021.

There were four others who were awarded honorable mentions: Juma Sampson from Rochester NY, Terrance “Weasel” Smith from Texas, Sharon Terry from Charlotte NC, and Yolanda “Smilez” Blackburn from Rochester NY. During the Corey Lamar Tanksley Awards & Honors Breakfast, Corey’s family was presented with the proclamation from the President of the Democratic Party, Ms. Sabrina Lama.