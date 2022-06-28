Ground Zero Speaks Out! The Forgotten Community! Meeting at Merriweather Library July 9!

Residents of Ground Zero/Coldspring are Urged to Attend an Important meeting on Saturday, July 9 from 12 Noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Merriweather Library.

There’s a flood of money pouring in for the “impacted area,” Coldspring in the wake of the Tops Massacre.

The Buffalo Together Response Fund has raised three million dollars sourced by the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabers. There are many voices advocating for our community. What do their voices look like for us at Ground Zero?

Clotilde Perez-Bode Decker, President of the Community Foundation of Buffalo stated, “We felt very strongly that we needed to get out an initial round of funding with whatever support we had in hand to support Black-led organizations that have a “meaningful and long term presence in the Jefferson Avenue community.”

The list of awardees are from United Way and The Community Foundation of Buffalo’s donor data base.

Question: Has any of the seventy recipients listed have a footprint and/or impact in the Jefferson Avenue Community? How does the “Buffalo Together Community Response Fund” help Ground Zero recover from the impact of May, 14, 2022 through their awardees?

Organizations Receiving the Grants:

African Heritage Food Co-op, African-American Cultural Center, Agape Fellowship Baptist Church, Back to Basics Outreach Ministries, Inc., Black Boys Read Too. Black Love Resists in the Rust, Black Nurses Rock-Buffalo Chapter, Brothers Doing Better, Buffalo Breastfeeding Sisters Program, Calming Nature Doulas, Buffalo Center for Health Equity, “Buffalo Federation of Neighborhood Centers, Buffalo Freedom Gardens, Buffalo Go Green, Buffalo Juneteenth, Buffalo United-Front, Inc., Buffalo Urban League, Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Candles In the S.U.N., Community Action Organization, Coldspring Community Foundation, Colored Girls Bike Too, Community Health Center of Buffalo Delavan-Grider Community Center, Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone, Elim Christian Fellowship, Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, Every Bottom Covered, F.A.T.H.E.R.S, Feed Buffalo, First Shiloh Baptist Church, Food for the Spirit, Fostering Greatness,, G.LR.L.S. Sports Foundation, Inc., Greater East Side Field of Dreams BC, Greater Works Christian Fellowship, Group Ministries, H.O.M.E., Home Beneath Our Feet, Humboldt Parkway Baptist Church, Impacted Families Project, King Urban Life Center, Lincoln’ Memorial Methodist Church, MAD Dads of Buffalo, Masten Block Club Coalition, Most Valuable Parents (MVP) of Buffalo, NAACP, National Federation for Just Communities, Northland Workforce Training Center, OESS Naomi Chapter #10, Omega Mentoring Program, Open Buffalo, Our Mommie Village and Vegan Village, Project Lee Ministries, Project Mona’s House, Resource Council of WNY, Restore Our Community Coalition, Rooted In Love, Second Chance, Ministries, St Luke African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church, Stop The Violence Foundation, Taste of Faith Food Pantry: True Bethel Baptist Church, The Black Chamber of Commerce of WNY, The Exchange at Beverly Gray, The Upper Room Church of God In Christ, Tru-Way Community Center, Upward Design for Life, V0ICE Buffalo, Wakanda Alliance Program, We R Strong, and Willie Hutch Jones Educational and Supports Program.

Several of the recipient’s voices have been heard across the country. Now’s the time for Ground Zero to Speak Out! The Saturday July 9 meeting is open to the public but if you live outside Ground Zero;, we ask you to respect our safe space and, come with a listening ear.

The meeting is being hosted by the Fruit Belt/McCarley Gardens Housing Task Force and Masten Block Club Coalition.

For more information contact, Veronica aka Toxic Truth Ronnie: restorative justice@yahoo.com; {c) 716.390.5705 Ada Hopson-Clemons: ahcconnections@yahoo.com; (c) 716.316.2063