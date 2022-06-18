Find Joy in the Journey at 3rd Annual Champion Made Empowerment Summit on June 25th

On Saturday, June 25 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., MWB Ignites, LLC will host the third annual “Champion Made Empowerment Summit” at Aqua Banquets at2002 Niagara Street in Buffalo.

The adult-only event encourages attendees to find joy in the journey to fulfill their personal and professional vision.

“We are all born Champions,” said Morgan Williams-Bryant, CEO, MWB Ignites, LLC. “The goal is to allow our faith in God to overpower our fears and to do it scared. The Champion Made Empowerment Summit is not a regular conference, it is an experience where God shows you the essential ingredients to get out of your own way.”

The Champion Made Empowerment Summit will feature the following local leaders who will share their personal journey, trials and triumphs in the journey to success.

Keynote Speakers:

Venus Quates is a Servant Leader, Forward-Thinker, and a proud Veteran of the United States Air Force. As the President & CEO of LaunchTech, she leads and empowers a diverse team of experienced professionals to Solve the Present and Launch the Future of technology in the Space, Financial Services, Healthcare, and Public Sectors.

Rev. William Blackford IV is an award-winning Leadership Coach/Consultant with Franklin Covey. William believes in every person’s ability to achieve life-changing results. He will speak about learning to manage when God interrupts your plan for His.

Panelists:

Elder Carlette Bradley is the CEO of The Masterpiece Project, a professional and personal development consulting firm. Carlette is also a Learning and Development Consultant in the healthcare industry. She will speak on bouncing back after experiencing grief.

Dr. Shelitha Williams is the Vice President of Student and Enrollment Services/Chief Diversity Officer at Genesee Community College. She will speak about balancing when you get the long awaited answer to your prayers.

Michael Woodruff, Jr. is a Mortgage & Forbearance Coordinator with M & T Bank. He will speak about bouncing back after being unexpectedly arrested.

“We spend a lot of time wishing, hoping, and dreaming of putting all our talents and wonderful ideas to use and then … fear stops us. This faith-based summit will help in identifying and acknowledging fear and taking the first step to eliminate its control, added Williams-Bryant.”

Tickets for the event are $50 and can be purchased at mwbignites.com/events. Breakfast will be served.

The 3rd annual Champion Made Summit is sponsored by:

•Pearl Level Sponsor: MMB Realty Group, Aaron’s Landscaping, Redd Solution’s, Friendship Baptist Church, KeyBank, Ike & BGs Restaurant

-•·Sapphire Level Sponsors: Buffalo Urban Development Corp, Open Buffalo, Northtown Auto, Developments By JEM, RL Experience (Empower 716 Talk Show), Bank on Buffalo, G.I.R.L.S Sports Foundation, Window Source WNY

•Diamond Level Sponsor:

So Sassy Founded in 2011,

MWB Ignites, LLC is a global company headquartered in Buffalo, NY. Offering individuals and organizations leadership development training, planning and empowerment workshops to achieve champion level results through Empowering, Activating, and Tackling personal and professional development.