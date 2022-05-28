Harambee! Celebration of Life For Community Icon Katherine “Kat” Massey 

“How does one begin to describe this woman with the beautiful soul who was an advocate for all?” -Tee

Kat Massey would have been pleased with her Home going services -perhaps even surprised by the tremendous outpouring of love and respect shown to her during the two and a half hour service at Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church on Monday.

That’s because Katherine “Kat” Massey dedicated her life’s work to her community and her family unconditionally.

Her obituary, which she wrote herself in 2012, did not list a host of awards and high accomplishments. It did not, for example, talk about the outstanding contributions she made to this newspaper over the years, although she was an exceptional researcher, writer and staunch supporter of the Black press (both the Challenger and The Criterion). Our “honorary editor at large,” was an example of the kind of sustainable contribution that’s helped define us as a community voice in every sense of the word. Her story, as told by herself, is just a true and simple, yet an impressive and heartfelt remembrance of her “life, legacy and Service.”

Kat was a familiar presence at all the cultural events such as Kwanzaa and Juneteenth and a supporter of the arts.

In 2020 I “discovered” a cultural treasure. Each panel along the walls of the expressway along Cherry Street was adorned with an African adinkra symbol and its meaning. I learned on Monday that those culturally enriched walls were proposed by Kat who worked with the city until her “vision” materialized.

She loved her people and her culture and made sure that it was well represented at her Celebration of Life. Her casket was beautifully draped in brilliantly colored African Kente cloth and her pall bearers wore matching Kente bands around the sleeves of their black shirts.

The service opened with host pastor Reverend Frank Bostic of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist, a close family friend, who referred to Kat as ”a soldier on the battlefield…a soldier in the community for those who cannot speak for themselves.”

The accolades continued from Congressman Brian Higgins, State Senator Tim Kennedy, Erie County Legislative Chairwoman April Baskin , Comptroller Barbara Miller Williams and Mayor Byron Brown.

A special guest, Civil Rights leader Dr. Benjamin Chavis, president of the National Newspaper Publishers Association and a leader of the Million Man March, described Kat as a “freedom fighting journalist. ”

“The greatest way we can pay our respects to Kat Massey is to keep her spirt alive by keeping her journalism alive,” he said.

Dr. Chavis also had praise for Buffalo’s resilient Black community which, in the wake of the horrific massacre of ten of its beloved citizens, did not resort to violence.

“I’m so thankful that in our anger ,in our pain and suffering ,we didn’t decide to destroy our community,” he said. “Buffalo is a different place…the rest of the country can learn from Buffalo…learn from Katherine Massey.”

Overseer Alan R. Core , Pastor of First Centennial Baptist Church, delivered the kind of eulogy Kat would have stood and cheered for; perhaps even written about because he spoke truth to power, taking his message beyond simply eulogizing her – to using her values to teach and direct the beloved community she left behind.

He focused on “tragedy, trauma and triumph.”; not only the tragic massacre but the tragedies before the massacre; the ongoing inequities and selfish leadership in our community and the disrespect and lack of caring for one another.

“We don’t need to build another stadium until we build Jefferson ,” he said to thunderous applause. “I want to see it vibrant again”…adding that the potholes and poor condition of the street is a tragedy within itself.

He described the trauma of White Supremacy and racism as complex, but nothing new.

“I submit to you that we’ve got to deal with Goliath and his brothers,” he quipped.

“But right now we’ve got to be allowed to heal.”

“We’ve not broken one window…burned one building…and the nation should take note that we are a true model of peace…..because we know that God will bring us justice,” he added.

“We must mourn but we must not self-destruct. We’re going to raise the banner ‘I’m Black and I’m proud!’ We are moving from desperation to destiny!”

There were shouts of Harambee ! (Let’s all pull together) and fists in the air as Kat was led from the church to her final resting place in Forest Lawn.

Katherine “Kat” Massey, at 72-years young, like the nine other precious souls we lost in the Tops Massacre May 14, was taken from us all too suddenly…all too soon at the hands of a hateful racist with a gun.

Ironically, the last article Kat submitted talked about the proliferation of guns and violence in our community and how she hoped that something would be done about it …soon.

-alnisa