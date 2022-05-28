Buffalo Pride Week Parade & Festival to Feature Cornbread Jete’

‘Kornbread Jeté’ will perform for the Pride Festival Finale of the weeklong LGBTQ+ celebration. It will be first in-person celebration in two years and feature RuPaul’s Drag Race star.

Buffalo Pride Week will be celebrated May 31 thru June 5, and tickets are now available on buffaloprideweek.com for the Pride Festival, which will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. at Canalside on Sunday, June 5.

The much anticipated PrideWeek Parade, leading up to the festival’s main event, will also be held on Sunday June 5 starting at 11 a.m. at Elmwood and Forest and ending at Elmwood and Allen Street.

The Pride Festival is traditionally considered the grand finale of Pride Week and ‘Kornbread Jeté,’ drag performer and popular contestant on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2022, has been named as one of the national acts, the first in a series of upcoming Pride Festival entertainment announcements.

Go to Buffaloprideweek.com for more info.