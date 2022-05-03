Annual Excellence In Education Awards To Highlight  Buffalo’s Educators On Three Nights

Interviewer – Renita Shadwick (left) interviews finalist Stephanie Foreman Robinson on the Red Carpet. Below, more of the finalists and Red Carpet participants.

Event Will Air Three Nights May 7 on WKBW-TV & and May 8 on WBBZ-TV. Pre-awards Red Carpet Show Will Air May 6TH on WBBZ TV & Facebook

Buffalo’s biggest nights are almost here! The glamour, the lights, the fashions, and Buffalo ‘s pride will be featured during the 3rd Annual Excellence In Education Awards.

This uplifting awards event, hosted by Friends For A Better Buffalo will be shown on three nights this year – May 6, 7, and 8.

On May 6 viewers are invited to watch the Red-Carpet Pre-Awards show on WBBZ-TV (channels 67 and 5) at 8 p.m., as well as on the Excellence In Education Awards Buffalo Facebook page. Viewers will enjoy seeing Buffalo’s educators up close as they walk the red carpet in their glitz and glamour attire and express their excitement during the red-carpet interviews.

“The Excellence in Education Awards Red Carpet Stroll is an exciting way to kick-off the two-night Awards show. We are thrilled that WKBW-Channel 7 and WBBZ- TV will air this premiere Awards event” stated Nina Heard, co-founder of Friends For A Better Buffalo. “Our very own Buffalo educators and support staff are the stars of show!” said Heard.

The Excellence In Education Awards recognize outstanding teachers, principals, and support staff (such as nurses, counselors, and resource officers) in Buffalo’s public, private, and charter schools. The Awards show honors individuals for creating long-lasting and positive impacts on students’ lives.

Over 300 nominations were received, and 140 Finalists were selected. You do not want to miss the show when the 2022 Award Recipients will be announced during the telecasts on May 7th at 7p.m. on WKBW-Channel 7 and again on May 8th at 7p.m. on WBBZ-TV.

“The educators deserve this recognition,” said Terrance Heard, Friends For A Better Buffalofounder and co-founder of the Excellence In Education Awards. “Teachers and school leaders have done heroic work to support students and the Buffalo community during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic”.

Heard adds, “The Excellence in Education Awards was created to celebrate the extraordinary dedication of educators. We are encouraging the Western New York Community and individuals across the country to watch the show and cheer on this year’s Finalists who went above-and-beyond to ensure the success of our students.”

Perfect additions to the Awards show are the co-hosts, Emily Lampa of WKBW’s AM Buffalo, and multiple award-winning journalist Brittni Smallwood. Viewers will also be entertained by multi-talented Buffalo and nationally recognized performers.

Special thanks to presenting sponsors and co-hosts Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, BestSelf Behavioral Health, Kiewit Corporation, M&T Bank, and the Challenger Community News.

The public is invited to visit the Excellence in Educations Awards Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ExcellenceinEducationBuffalo during the month of April as Finalists are announced.