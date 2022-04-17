Sunday, April 17, 2022
SCHOOL#89 Seeks to Rename Parent Room in Honor of Dorothy “Mother” Gray

TheChallengerNews

The Dr. Lydia T. Wright School #89 is looking to rename their parent room to the Dorothy “Mother” Gray Parent Room.

This is being done in honor of a dedicated parent leader. Ms.Gray dedicated 40-plus years of service to the children and families of the City of Buffalo, most recently as the outstanding Parent Leader of Dr. Lydia T. Wright School #89.

If you would like to be a part of the planning and/or celebration contact: Natasha Hendricks at SCHO89VM@BUFFALOSCHOOLS.ORG

