Queens In Training!

TheChallengerNews , , ,

pictured above : QUEENS IN TRAINING: Trinity Brown, Sevhana Keys, Geane Davis, Kenedee East, De’Janel Harris, Amani Harris, Geniyah Jones, Savannah Foster, Chanel Adams, Kelese Gordon, Nayla Howell, Tae’Tyana Carter, Arielle Carter, Latrisha Rouse, Aniyah James, N’halyesa Thomas, Brianna Alexander, Iyanna Johnson, Queen Smith. Street Legacy Photo/Darvin AdamsAway Out Inc. held  its 3rd Year Anniversary Celebration of its Queens in Training Mentoring Program last Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion.

“We’re Ready…Walking Into Our True Destiny 2022” was the theme of the well attended event  which honored four outstanding women: Crystal Rodriquez-Dabney, Author & Motivational Speaker; Rebecca Town, Buffalo City Court Judge, Linda Huff, Staten Island Community Activist; and Michelle Smalls, Queen of Harlem Author & Real Estate Broker.

 Amiyah King, Miss Buffalo 2022 was the keynote speaker.

Away Out Inc. founder Trinisha S. Brown received a Certificate of Recognition  from Erie County Legislator Howard Johnson’s office at the close of the event.

 Queens: From left: Nydia Rollings, Lashelle Small (Honoree) Denise Carter (Speaker), Aundrea Sanders, Amiyah King(Miss Buffalo 2022), Trinisha Brown (Founder of Away Out Inc.), Crystal Rodriguez-Dabney Esq., Logon Dean, Linda Huff (Honoree), Cynthia Kiner, and Judge Rebecca Town. Ms. Sanders, Ms. Rollings and Ms. Kiner are members of the Away Out Inc. team. Street Legacy Photo/Darvin Adams

-From Survivor to Mentor-

Trinisha,  who lost her mother at age 2, became a teen mother at 16. She dropped  out of high school, lived on welfare, and  endured an abusive relationship. But she  beat all the odds and lived to realize her dream of working with teenage girls. 

Trinisha S. Brown (right) proudly displays her Certificate of Recognition from the office of Legislator Howard Johnson. Street Legacy Photo

“I don’t know why God placed this on me in the midst of my storm,” she   said revealing that at the time the vision came to her she was only 17. “But here I am now, at 45,  married, mother of two with a bachelor’s degree,  and fully employable”  at Best Self Behavioral Health.

“Everything is in God’s plan,” continued Trinisha.

She said she started out with five girls. Today she has 20 in the Queens in Training Mentoring Program. She  and her dedicated team of mentors meet with the girls most every Saturday at  the Gloria Parks Community Center. There is no grant or stipend. Just genuine caring and a desire  to give back.

 

“I teach my girls that they can find a way out no matter what their position…I keep it real.”  They are also encouraged to believe that “beautiful things are ahead, so don’t be afraid of change and don’t fear the future. Know your worth!”

“Every girl deserves to dance on the clouds,” states Trinisha. “It’s our duty to raise them up there!”

-Staff Writer

