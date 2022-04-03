Parent and Community Leaders Concerned About Safety of Students Call for an Aide on Every School Bus

WE THE PARENTS: Samuel Radford, co-chair of We The parents organization, speaks at last Thursday’s press conference.

Group wants County and State Officials to Investigate Buffalo Schools and First Student bus service for Civil Liability and Criminal Neglect

Parent and community leaders concerned about safety of students on school busses held a press conference last Thursday at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on E. Delavan Ave., where they demanded a bus aide on every bus and called on County and State officials to investigate Buffalo Schools and First Student bus service for civil liability and criminal neglect.

In a letter to the school board, the coalition of parents, clergy and community leaders (Buffalo Committee for Safe and Reliable Pupil Transportation), called on the Erie County District Attorney and the NYS Attorney General to investigate whether Board and First Student Inc. can be held civilly liable and criminal neglectful for knowingly allowing 30-60 students to be transported on busses without the dedicated supervision of a Bus Aide.

The coalition reached out to NYS Education Dept. Commissioner Betty Rosa in the letter asking for the State Education Department to intervene based on the corrective action they implemented in 2016 in response to a request by NY Senator Tim Kennedy.

In a prepared press release they stated: ” In 2015 a six year old student was sexually assaulted by a 11 year student on a School Bus five times. No parent of a young child can ever feel comfortable putting their child on a bus without a Bus Aide.” They also reached out to the US Dept. of Education office of civil rights based on a complaint that was filed in 2016 calling for an investigation.

“Based on the violence of student assaults we have seen on busses in the last month, we are concerned that a serious student incident is a high risk and almost predictable. This school year we have already seen a student forced to steer a bus to safety after the Bus Driver had a heart attack.”

“We don’t want to see a student seriously injured before officials act with a sense of urgency,” they stated.

Scheduled speakers included Bishop Michael Badger, Urban Think Tank; Robert Quintana – On behalf of Parent of Child assaulted; Dr. Wendy Mistretta, President District Parent Coordinating Council; Ralph Hernandez – Former Buffalo Board of Education Member; DaShaun Baldwin – CAO Parent Advocate; and Samuel Radford, Co-Chair We The Parents.