Guns, Crime and Top Prosecutor Trini Ross

There’s a new top prosecutor in town!

Trini Ross is the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York. Ms. Ross was nominated by President Biden and became the first Black woman in that position in October 2021.

She recently visited Rochester — and provided a glimpse into her intent to address deadly gun violence. (Side Note 1: I don’t know if she included it in her speech, at Buffalo State College, for Black History Month.)

The attorney stated, “Preventing guns from entering local communities, is one piece of the puzzle in battling crime….I want the public to know it’s a new day…It’s a new administration… We see them. We hear them.” (spectrumlocalnews.com / January 27, 2022)

Ms. Ross’ remarks included Governor Hochul’s meeting of the Interstate Task Force on Illegal Guns as ” a piece of the overall crime-fighting and prevention puzzle.”

Side Note 2: The previous U.S. Attorney for the Western District, James Kennedy, Jr. announced (justice.gov) the results of the first 60-days of the Federal Prevention and Elimination Response (VIPER) Initiative on August 2, 2021 for Buffalo and Rochester. (In part, there were 56 firearms arrests, in Buffalo.)

Background: Some of VIPER’S (strike forces) mission was to, “enable sustained coordination across multiple jurisdictions to help disrupt the worst gun trafficking corridors.”

VIPER stayed in Buffalo an additional 60-days beyond the original 2-month assignment. Unable to locate the results for August and September 2021 on-line, I called the local U.S. Attorney General’s Office. I was told the outcome wasn’t reported, due to the recent “AG” replacement in the position. Consequently, it seems VIPER’S Part 2 accomplishments probably won’t be announced, which is somewhat irrelevant.

Why? Unquestionably, “hit and quit” actions for ongoing gun violence are usually destined for failure. Sadly, here’s glaring evidence. On January 1, The Buffalo News reported: •“Deadly gun violence, in Buffalo, ushered out the old year and rang in the new.” “•Three men became homicide victims, about five hours into the new year.”

Shootings have continued. Recently, victims have been murdered in a fast food restaurant’s parking lot, at social gatherings, in houses, etc.

High hopes and prayers that Attorney Ross, along with the governor — can produce effective, long-term measures for combating the human devastation from gun usage rampant in Buffalo and beyond.