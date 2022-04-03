Eastman School of Music and Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra Jointly Present Awadagin Pratt: Black in America

The Eastman School of Music of the University of Rochester, and the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra, jointly present Awadagin Pratt, acclaimed concert pianist, in Awadagin Pratt: Black in America, to be held at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Awadagin Pratt: Black in America is described by Pratt himself: “Fusing music performed by Pratt, original still and moving pictures by filmmaker Alrick Brown, and a Pratt-authored and delivered narration, Awadagin Pratt: Black in America captures the complexities of America’s original sin by chronicling the renowned pianist’s life from his time as a music student at the Peabody Conservatory through his ascent to international acclaim through graphic accounts of police stops for Driving While Black.”

“Until they’d heard the original audio version of this program, many people who knew me – and had known me for years – had no idea of the extent of my experience of Driving While Black,” shares Pratt. “I’m pleased the RPO and Eastman have decided to make this part of my appearance in Rochester.

Those who attend Black in America will hopefully begin to understand this experience that unfortunately is incredibly common, regardless of someone’s ’success’ or status. My hope and desire is that with that understanding will also come change.”

Mr. Pratt was the first student in the history of Peabody Conservatory of Music to receive diplomas in three performance areas – piano, violin and conducting. In 1992, Mr. Pratt won the Naumburg International Piano Competition and in 1994 awarded an Avery Fisher Career Grant. Since then, he has played numerous recitals throughout the US including performances at Lincoln Center, the Kennedy Center, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles, and Chicago’s Orchestra Hall. His many orchestral performances include appearances with the New York Philharmonic, Minnesota Orchestra and the Pittsburgh, Cincinnati, Baltimore, Indianapolis, Atlanta, St. Louis, National, Detroit and New Jersey symphonies among many others. He has perfromed internatinally around the world..

Mr. Pratt is Professor of Piano and Artist in Residence at the CCM at the University of Cincinnati and is currently President and Artistic Director of the Art of the Piano Foundation in Cincinnati.

Black in America will also include musical performances, with Awadagin Pratt at the piano and selected Eastman student and faculty participants:

Tickets to Awadagin Pratt: Black in America are free to the public, but a ticket is required to attend.

To reserve a ticket please visit: https://my.rpo.org/948/953