Rise Up Right Sports Highlights with Andre “The Torch” Robinson

The Bills Offseason

The Buffalo Bills organization will have a lot to sort out this offseason. The decisions will weigh heavy on the Bills General Manager Brandon Beane. Some of the questions will vary. Will they retain Cole Beasley? Should the Bills pay Isaiah McKenzie instead? With Harrison Phillips injury history should the bills invest in Harrison Phillips? After the secondary contracts that have been given to Siran Neal and Taron Johnson will the Bills be able to retain Levi Wallace? Do they even want to retain Levi Wallace? What free agents will the bills go after? Reports are swirling that Cordarrelle Patterson might be of interest to the Buffalo Bills. Also the rumor mill is heating up as conversations have surfaced about the Buffalo Bills giving up their first round pick at number 25 to acquire D.K. Metcalf, the 6′ 4″ star wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks. The bells will be looking to obtain more speed going forward as they have been on the wrong side of dealing with teans who have a lot of speed. Maybe the Bills will keep the 25th overall pick. Will they draft a speedy corner or maybe a fast but bulky defensive tackle. Who knows right? If you were the GM of the Buffalo Bills what would you do? Inbox me on Twitter. My handle is @RiseUpFamily. For more Bills news, support the Rise Up Right articles at thechallengernews.com

March Madness

The home of the Buffalo Sabres will be hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament. KeyBank Center will be packed with the nation’s most talented basketball athletes on March 17th and March 19th. The teams are still to be determined. The atmosphere will be rocking as fans from all over the nation will be in attendance for this must-see event. The Challenger News will be on location. For more information on this NCAA March Madness event, contact Andre Robinson on Facebook.

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres continue their willful ways as they have now lost six straight games dating back to February 17th. Their last victory was February 15th when they defeated the New York Islanders 6-3. That victory was just their second home victory since Thanksgiving. The Sabres will look to turn the tides as their next home game is against the Minnesota Wild on Friday March 4th. Will the Sabres be able to get back on the winning track as they will host their next five games starting March 4th through March 13th against the Minnesota Wild, Los Angeles Kings, Florida Panthers, Vegas Golden Knights and the Toronto Maple Leafs?

The FireStarter’s Special Tribute

The month of March is Black Women’s History Month. To celebrate this special month, I want to send a special shout out to Kayla McCorker, the Sensational basketball standout who plays for the current Region III Division II champion Niagara County Community College Thunderwolves. The 78-60 victory over Jamestown Community College last Sunday afternoon would give the Thunderwolves, its fourth straight Regional Championship. Congratulations to my phenomenal niece on your great accomplishments. Accomplishments send statements.