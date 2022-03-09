Explore Buffalo’s 2022 Virtual Community Cultural Speaker Series, presented by Uniland

The 2022 Community Cultural Speaker Series, presented by Uniland, features six dynamic cultural organizations.

The series that began Feb 16th is being held via zoom each Wednesday at 7pm each Until March 23!



Remaining Series Schedule:

March 9 – Niagara Falls Underground RR Heritage Center, Saladin Allah

March 16 – Michigan Street African-American Heritage Corridor, Audrey Clark

March 23 – Los Artistas del Barrio Buffalo, Michele Agosto

The Community Cultural Speaker Series is to provide programs about the diverse history and culture of our community and promote a greater understanding of WNY’s diverse communities. The goal of the series is to develop stronger relationships with local organizations to expand understanding of what makes Buffalo such a unique place to live.

Registration for this series is free thanks to the generous sponsorship support of Uniland Development Company. One registration provides access to all presentations – you do not need to register for individual presentation dates.

The access link for six presentations will be the same and will be in the registration confirmation email.

Each presentation will be approximately one hour in length.

Click here to register