Valentines Day Live Love Laugh Comedy Show in Niagara Falls

Make it out to the Live, Love Laugh Comedy Show in Niagara Falls N.Y for Valentines Day!

The show will feature comedians Artie Rob, Kool Bubba Ice Richie Santana and Dennis Stradford, hitting the stage at Coles World Designz, 1615 Pine Avenue in the Falls.

Doors open at 7p.m. and the show starts at 8p.m.

General admission is $50 and includes show entry, dinner and four free drink tickets (all while supplies last).

The first 24 ladies at the door receive a complimentary rose.

Mask mandate is in effect so be sure to mask up.

Temperature checks at the door and valid ID required for this 21+ event.



Go to Eventbrite.com and search live love laugh comedy show for tickets.