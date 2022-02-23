The Bronze Collective Theatre Fest: 2022 Rising From The Muck and Mire

The Rochester Bronze Collective announces the 8th Annual Bronze Collective Theatre Fest: 2022 Rising from the Muck and Mire now through February 19th Shows run 7:30 PM Nightly at the MuCCC Theater. Tickets are on sale at muccc.org.

The last time the Bronze Collective Theatre Fest was live and in-person, the 6th Annual Bronze Collective Theatre Fest offered a week of theater with eight different performances. The pandemic has reduced their offerings, but their commitment to African American theatrical programming has not wavered.

This year’s 8th Annual Bronze Collective Theatre Fest spans three days but four different productions. These theatrical offerings range from children’s theater to new play development reading to weightier social introspection and folklore subjects. Local African American producers showcase variations of African American life through the vehicle of theatrical drama.

Reuben Joseph Tapp and David Shakes are Bronze Collective co-founders and curators.

WHAT’S THE 2022 LINEUP?

(All shows at 7:30 PM except the matinee show)

•Thur. February 17,– “Mr. Soul!” by Laura A. Thomas, a full-length play reading, based upon some events surrounding a black television show called Soul!

•Fri. February 18,– “Anansi Tales REDUX” by {theater}+{n si} FOR YOUTH teams up the stories of Anansi the Spider and Br’er Rabbit to provide fun for the family with a lesson tucked inside.

•Sat. February 19. -“The Legend of Double Ax Max” by Karen Culley brings theater in the tradition of campfire stories, radio dramas, and spooky American legends (i.e., Legend of Sleepy Hollow)

(The Fest opened Wed., February 16,- “Honor, Reflect, & Remember: in memoriam, for artists passing in 2021.)