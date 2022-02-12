Rise Up Right Sports Highlights with Andre ‘The Torch’ Robinson



Buffalo Bills News

This past week I heard alot of Daniel Bryan “Yes” chants circling around the Bills Mafia faithful as Brian Daboll was introduced to the world as the New York Giants head coach. This enthusiasm was very warranted especially after some of the comments that were made in his press conferences as the new head coach of the New York Giants. It was reported that he jokingly make comments about how it took a village for Josh Allen to become who he is as an elite quarterback. I was raised on the belief that there is truth in every joke. This joke shows how the snake and the chameleon operates. The chameleon loves to change colors depending on its environment and the snake loves to shed skin. As a journalist, I would love to shed some light on this very subject. As someone who has been covering the Bills for the last 4 years, some of us should very well learn how to be humble. First question to this joke would be “Do you think the reason it took a village to help Josh Allen succeed was because at times you (Brian Daboll) were mediocre at doing your job? And if you don’t think Brian could be mediocre then I have some news that will change that thought. Is this the same Brian Daboll who couldn’t get the job done in 2007 with the New York Jets has he coached quarterbacks like Chad Pennington, Kevin Clements and Brett Favre. Is this the guy in 2009 that coached alongside Eric Mangini as the offensive coordinator in Cleveland whose offense was 32nd in 2009 and 29th in 2010. Is this the same guy who was the Miami Dolphins offensive coordinator in 2011 the offense was still in the bottom 12 in the league? Is this the same offensive coordinator work with Romeo Crennel in 2012 when the Chiefs finished a league worst 2-14? The same guy who had to go back to college to be offensive coordinator for Alabama under Nick Saban after it took a village for him to actually win anything in New England after his second stint in which he was the tight ends coach. Then finally, Sean McDermott give him the opportunity to become the offensive coordinator for his hometown team. In year 3, which would be the 2020 covid season Josh Allen became a quarterback to be recognized. He would set franchise records and also help the Bills take a trip to a place that had been foreign to them for 20 plus years. Ken Dorsey, the quarterbacks coach for the Bills has been a mentor to Josh Allen and has helped Josh with the tools needed for him to be successful.

It’s funny how as soon as Ken Dorsey became the quarterbacks coach in 2019 that Josh Allen’s stock as risen every since. Because I think we all remember what the Bills were in 2018? So maybe the real question should be as follows. Brian Daboll, is it you who needs a village to be successful? The Buffalo Bills helped make you who you are currently. Be humble and respectful. Enjoy the opportunity and cut it out with the jokes. For more Buffalo Bills News please support the Rise Up Right articles at thechallengernews.com.

NFL News

The Cincinnati “Who Dey” Bengals have punched their ticket to Super Bowl 56 as they mauled the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime 24-21.

The Los Angeles Rams have also rammed their own way into Super Bowl 56 by beating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17. The Rams have became the 2nd team to host the Super Bowl and play in the same Super Bowl.

The Brian Flores and Rooney Rule Saga

In the words of the late great DMX, here we go again same old just a different day. How many times are we going to see the mistreatment of the minority culture even when they're doing something positive? We see these evils all the time during illegal traffic stops, walking while black and a whole lot more but the reality is that these evils crossover like an Iverson dribble into the positive realm of things. Brian Flores was unceremoniously fired as Miami Dolphins head coach after having a winning season that included the Dolphins winning the last eight out of nine games this past season. Now more reports are coming out about the relationship between Brian Flores and Stephen Ross. It seems as the two had a different direction on where the team should go. The owner Stephen Ross wanted to tank football seasons to obtain draft capital. Brian Flores wanted to win football games. It is also now been reported that the team officials were offered $100,000 for each game that was tanked according to Brian Flores. Brian Flores has also been interviewed for other coaching jobs but as it seems with the reports coming out he is being blackballed for speaking out. Being interviewed is not enough as the Rooney Rule has not helped minorities obtain coaching positions. Muki Hawkins asked me on the 96.5 hit radio show WUFO Sports Report… How would I feel if I went to an interview knowing that I wasn't getting the job? My response is I don't stop until I get what I want. We as a culture cannot stop pushing and pressing towards our goals because the powers that be want to keep us stagnant.