Queens Underground International Presents The Third Annual Black History Month Film Festival and Accepting Applications for The Black and Brown Film Festival in All Categories

Queens Underground International presents Third Annual International Black History Month Film Festival featuring movies, documentaries, music, poetry videos, and series episodes spanning the themes of the past, present, and future. The film festival, which will feature live performances, panels, and guest speakers, will be presented in a virtual session on February 26, 2022. Tickets are available for purchase now at https://queensundergroundblackhistorymonthfilmfest.eventbrite.com. Virtual Film Festival – February 26, 2022 from Noon to Midnight

Queens Underground International is going BOLD this year for Black History Month! This year’s festival welcomes more than six returning filmmakers and the daughter of one former submitter, Ms. nZinga Austin. Nzinga is an award-winning media entrepreneur, daring her diagnosis of autism to hinder her creativity. She is the co-publisher, along with her father, of the Southeast Queens Scoop and is now branching out into the 3D art and animation field.

Her latest work will be featured at the festival. Live performers include Nate Moran, a professional mime. Nate is an Army Veteran, long-time dancer, author of The Mime Speaks, and began miming more than ten years ago to inspire our youth through his after-school program.

Upcoming Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival

The Queens Underground International is currently accepting submissions for the Black and Brown Film festival in all categories until March 12, 2022. Several filmmakers can expect cash awards and trophies to help fund their next project. https://filmfreeway.com/QueensUndergroundBlackandBrownFilmFestival.

“We offer many submission categories. Some of our partner organizations are awarding filmmakers in the names of a few legends that once lived in the neighborhood, such as W.E.B DuBois, Billie Holiday, Jackie Robinson, Lena Horne, James Brown, A Tribe Called Quest, 50 Cent, and LL Cool J,” said Executive Director Adrienne Whaley of Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival.

Sponsors and partners include First Central Savings Bank, Jamaica BID, Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, the National Poetry Association, The Long Island African American Chamber Of Commerce, Queens Rising, It’s In Queens, Queens Chamber Of Commerce, the Greater Jamaica Merchants Association, Brooklyn Brewery, Duke Realty, and the Music Is Forever radio show on WNJR.

About the Queens Underground Film Festival

Queens Underground Film Festival is a subsidiary of Queens Center of The Arts, Incorporated, a 501c3 Registered Non-Profit Organization. Its mission is to promote all of the arts, especially the art of non-typical artists and minorities. It is a “networking” hub that proudly shares stories and provides a platform for all creatives.