In These Truths: Highly Anticipated Show Co-Curated by Two of the Community’s Most Beloved and Influential Artists opens Feb 19 at Albright Knox Northland

Pictured: in front of the Albright Knox Northland location are Co-Curators left. Aitina Fareed-Cooke and far right Edreys Wajed along with ( center ) Albright Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott

In These Truths Albright Knox Northland forthcoming show opens February 19 an exhibition of works by Black cultural producers, co-curated Edreys Wajed celebrated for his work as a musician, poet, playwright, jewelry designer, graphic designer, educator, entrepreneur, and muralist (including as a contributor to Albright-Knox Public Art Initiative projects The Freedom Wall, 2017, and Love Black, 2020) and Aitina Fareed-Cooke, accomplished Christian hip-hop artist (under the name A.I. The Anomaly) and award-winning photographer and has established her own photography and film company, Get Fokus’d Productions.

The artists curatorial debut at Albright is in collaboration with Curator of Public Art Aaron Ott who continually aims to create spaces of dialogue where diverse communities have the ability to engage with and respond to great public art.

The show includes works by Edreys Wajed, Aitina Fareed-Cooke, Nina Chanel Abney, Julia Bottoms, Adeyemi Adegbesan, Chole Bass, BLACKMAU, Derek Fordjour, Raque Ford, LaToya M. Hobbs, George Afedzi Hughes, Richard Howard Hunt, Tony Lewis, James Little, Esmaa Mohamoud, Oluseye, Kellie Romany, Devan Shimoyama, Phyllis Thompson and Rhonda Wheatley.

This invitational exhibition focuses on Black artists, emerging and established, who, through a wide range of mediums, provoke and reconsider, defy and embrace, test and talk about our shared reality. Collectively they create enduring and fertile forms that stand to profoundly challenge white America’s preconceived notions and to proudly present a Black America in all the complexity of its grace, struggle, and accomplishment.

The title of the of the exhibition arises, in part, from one of our country’s foundational pronouncements in the Declaration of Independence. That document begins with its famous and unforgettable claim that we hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal—a statement that asserts inclusivity while never delivering it.

While Buffalo was once among the last stops on the Underground Railroad, it is now one of the most segregated cities in the United States.

This insidious division imposes a wide range of costs disproportionately on people of color, restricting access to healthcare, education, employment, and wealth. This exhibition lays the grounds for meaningful cultural interactions and dialogues necessary to illuminate and advance conversations on race and humanity that are essential to our country and our community.

Timed tickets for the first five weekends of the exhibition are now available to reserve. Admission to Albright-Knox Northland is always Pay What You Wish. Go to albrightknox.org for further details and tickets.