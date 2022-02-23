Buffalo Native Opens First Black Woman-Owned Electrolysis 

Studio In The Theater District In

Rabiyyah Khan, entrepreneur and professional Electrologist, was first introduced to electrolysis as a client.

The success of those treatments resulted in her journey to further study the practice.

“As a Black Woman stumbling through her own personal hair journey I felt I could help relate to clientele who struggled with similar hair removal traumas,” she said.

Buffalo born and raised, she recently opened her own studio, “Biyyah Beauty, Electrolysis by Rabiyyah” located at Sinclair’s Salon & Spa, 700 Main Street in the Theatre District.

“As a new mother, I found comfort in rebranding myself as an entrepreneur,” she continued. “I practiced in Manhattan and now taking the opportunity to build my own beauty business as the first Black owned electrolysis practice in Western New York.”

Rabiyyah’s qualifications and experience are impressive. She received her certification of specialized training in Theory and Practice of Electrolysis from Berkowits School of Electrolysis in Queens, NY. and provided treatment as an Independent Practitioner with some of the top agencies offering permanent hair removal in Manhattan.

In those roles she treated clients in all facets and all walks of life. She’s adept in offering those services to her transgendered clientele and more specifically in preparation for reassignment surgeries.

She specializes in multiple methods of electrolysis including thermolysis and blend. Additionally, she’s trained and experienced in multi-needle galvanic electrolysis.

-Science & Beauty-

The science of beauty and fashion has always intrigued Rabiyyah. A graduate of The Buffalo Academy for the Performing Arts, she holds degrees from the Fashion Institute of Technology and Full Sail University in Arts and Sciences which has allowed her to experience and enjoy Textile Engineering and also Production Management for high fashion events. Her private practice as an Electrologist is backed by years of acquiring expertise in precision and the desire to help others.

She expressed gratitude to the Maclin family, owners of Chopafellaz, who has welcomed Biyyah Beauty into Sinclair’s Salon and Spa .

Biyyah Beauty is open from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“In pioneering this Electrolysis Studio, Biyyah Beauty service hopes to continue educating and encouraging others to seek treatment for unwanted hair,” she concluded. “Electrolysis is the only FDA approved method for permanent hair removal through a series of treatments to destroy the hair growth cycle.”

To schedule a consultation call or text (716)249-1346. Follow Biyyah’s