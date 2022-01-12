Who Would You Nominate for 2022 Black History Month Sports 30 Under 30 Awards? Make Your Submission! Deadline is January 30th

Last year, Dewitt Lee II, Athletic Director of the Sports Commission, Co-Founded a special Black History Month awards ceremony called the BHM Sports 30 Under 30 Awards. The focus was to recognize the past greats who shattered cultural barriers in sports and to shed light on today’s current African American and African Canadian sports stars under 30 years. To celebrate the greats of yesterday and connect them to the achievements of the sports leaders of today is both educational to the recipients and to the audience of the awards ceremony.





This year, the BMH Sports 30 Under 30 Awards committee is looking for nomination submissions of athletes of African descent from high school, college, professionals, and Olympics with special consideration on athletes in the sports fields that do not traditionally have a lot of participation from people of color.

The nomination form can be found on linktr.ee/sports30under30

Also on that web page, you will find links to the 2021 awards program featuring all of the recipients, the link to the radio broadcast of the 2021 awards ceremony, and a link to some press coverage that we received that year.

Our 2021 list included athletes of African descent from across WNY and Southern Ontario and this year we will follow a similar approach. The awards ceremony will take place online and the recipients will be a combination of Black athletes from the US and Canada.

The deadline to make submissions is Sunday, January 30th at 11:59 pm EST.

Leem who is also Chairmen of the Sports Commission spoke on the platform in relation to Black History month, “The list of last year’s recipients all embodied the spirit of our ancestors, a resilience that allowed them to overcome obstacles on the field of play and on the field of life. By using this platform as a way to celebrate Black History Month, we are bridging the generations of gladiators of sports and teaching about the greats who have paved a way for us today.”

You can Contact Dewitt Lee III

Chairman The Sports Commission

716-294-7904 or 647-749-2589