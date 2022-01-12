Rise Up Right Sports Highlights with Andre “The Torch” Robinson

Welcome to Rise Up Right, where we give you the best sports news and highlights, and updates taking full circle in the sports world. Thank you for your continued support….and with that being said Let’s Rise Up….

Buffalo Bills News

One more time…..Bills Mafia gets to celebrate as the Bills needed a phenomenal second half to pull away from the Atlanta Falcons 29-15. The Buffalo Bills for the fourth time in five seasons will be flying high into the postseason. The Buffalo Bills needed a spark from running back Devin Singletary this week as he ran for over a hundred yards for the first time this season and added two visits to the end zone. His 110 yard performance would lead all running backs and the Bills would run for over 230 yards and score 4 times. Josh Allen would have the worst game of the season as he threw three interceptions in the second quarter but he also would add two rushing touchdowns. LESLIE FRAZIER’S DEFENSE ONCE AGAIN PLAYED LIGHTS OUT. THE DEFENSE WOULD RECORD FIVE SACKS IN THIS GAME. I put the last two sentences in capital letters because this is something that needs to be emphasized in a major way. In order for the Buffalo Bills to have a long post season run they will need the defense to step up. They will need pass rush from the front four. They also will need to be able to stop the run effectively. With all due respect the Buffalo Bills secondary has still played lights out even with the absence of Tre White. Give Leslie Frazier his flowers while you have a chance because you never know a head coaching job could be headed in Leslie Frazier’s direction. Next week, the division is on the line the Buffalo Bills could clinch the AFC East division next week with a win over the New York Jets. Will the Buffalo Bills clinch the AFC East division and prove again that they are truly the “Beast in the East”?

Buffalo Sabres Hockey

The Buffalo Sabres would start off the new year with an inspired effort. It would be the type of effort that would put the Boston Bruins on the ropes but eventually the Bruins would win in overtime 4-3. The Sabres inconsistencies on defense still linger. During the Sabres versus Sharks game all I can think about is the lack of aggressive nature as it took the Sabres wait a while to get the puck out of their own zone. When the Sabres were on offense they spent very little time generating offense as they entered the Sharks zone. You would have thought I was watching a Jaws movie. The Buffalo Sabres have been scored on multiple times in the first period. In fact, this has happened 10 times in 34 games. In those 10 games, their record is 0-10. The Sabres have to do a better job of being ready to play in the first period. This Tuesday, the Sabres will play Tampa Bay. Hopefully, the Lightning doesn’t strike them early.

Antonio Brown is at it again as he decided to walk off the field during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 28-24 victory over the New York Jets. Rumors are swirling that the Tampa Bay buccaneers were trying to keep Antonio Brown from gaining a million dollar bonus that was stated in his contract. For more sports news, please continue to support the Rise Up Right articles.

