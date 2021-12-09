D.A.D.S. HONOR YOUTH AT SPECIAL BREAKFAST CEREMONY

10 D.A.D.S. Pictured above are scenes from the D.A.D.S Honorary Youth Breakfast and 3 on 3 Basketball Turkey Jam held last Saturday at Community School 53.

The well attended program featured guest speaker Attorney and author John Elmore. Also in attendance and addressing the youth was Mayor Byron Brown, Douglas Hearon of Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Bridgette Gillespie, Omar Overstreet of Key Bank and Brian Pawloski, Head of Buffalo Collegiate Charter School.



Among the youth awardees: David Douglas, Akeyle Furbert, Cyrus Milan and Oliver “Big O” Ngarukiyintwari. Jason Love was also honored. “Mama” Charlene Miller, representing Winslow Avenue Block Club 3 was surprised with the “Key to The Hood” Award.

The morning’s event was highlighted by testimonials from mothers and fathers who accompanied their children and spoke proudly about their accomplishments.

The event was hosted by D.A.D.S. (Dads Anointed Delivering Sons) president and CEO Dwayne Ferguson. D.A.D.S runs a successful summer program that fosters fathering through basketball as well as ministry, mentoring and tutoring year round.

Go DADS!

STREET LEGACY PHOTOS BY DARVIN ADAMS