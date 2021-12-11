Crystal Middleton Named City’s Director of Planning and Zoning at Office of Strategic Planning

Crystal Middleton has been named Director of Planning and Zoning at the City of Buffalo Office of Strategic Planning. A graduate of Virginia State University with a degree in Mass Communication she holds a Masters Degree in City/Urban, Community and Regional Planning from the University at Buffalo.

Ms. Middleton, a former Microsoft Product Advisor, started her career in City Hall as an intern with the Buffalo Renewal Agency. She also served as a General Planner, Senior Planner, and Acting Director with the Agency before being named to her current position as Director.

“I’m a planner with a focus on enhancing urban living in the City of Buffalo. In this role I perform staff reviews for the City’s Planning and Zoning Boards, I support community development projects that take place throughout the city, specifically on the East Side, amongst a host of other related responsibilities.,” states Ms. Middleton.

“As a product of the East side, I am truly passionate about the rebirth of the City of Buffalo as I aim to work with others to enhance our communities, economy and quality of life for city residents. “

Ms. Middleton, who currently oversees a staff of seven planners (two more are expected to be added) was featured in the most recent issue of Buffalo Business First. In that article she credited a visit to Ghana after graduating from Virginia State , with ultimately leading her to enrolling at UB’s School of Architecture and Planning.

A visionary, she was also praised in the Business First report by the Office of Strategic Planning executive director Brendan Mehaffy for her “energy, enthusiasm and professionalism.”

Developing single-family homes in the Masten Park Neighborhood is one of her many goals.