Buffalo Kwanzaa 2021Sankofa: Intentional Seed-Intentional Harvest”

As an African American and Pan-African holiday celebrated by millions throughout the world African community, Kwanzaa brings a cultural message which speaks to the best of what it means to be African and human in the fullest sense. ( Sankofa Bird Featured on our cover art is by local artist Jay P. Hawkins of Revolutionary Strokes )



During the holiday, families and communities organize activities around the Nguzo Saba (The Sev-en Principles): Umoja (Unity), Kujichagulia (Self-Determination), Ujima (Collective Work and Responsibility), Ujamaa (Cooperative Economics), Nia (Purpose), Kuumba (Creativity) and lmani (Faith). Participants also celebrate with feasts (karamu), music, dance, poetry, narratives and end the holiday with a day dedicated to reflection and recommitment to The Seven Principles and other central cultural values. Co-Chairs- Aymanuel Radford & Carlonda Meadors.

All Programs Will Be From 7:00 – 9:00pm Unless Otherwise Noted



Sunday, December 26 Umoja-Unity

•Flag Raising @ Buffalo City Hall

•Evening: Delavan Grider Center, 877 E Delavan Ave.

-Opening Ceremony-

•Ancestor Commemoration

•Elders Procession

•Welcome Address byMayor Byron Brown



•Tradition Keepers

Storytellers

•Access to A-Free-Ka

•Celebrate Buffalo Black Arts & Media

Dedication: Agnes Baine, Lorna C. Hill, Evelyn Merriweather, Kariamu Welsh

Monday, December 27 Kujichagulia-Self Determination

Featuring: The African American Cultural Center

Location: East High School 820 Northampton St.

Tuesday, December 28 •Ujima-Collective Work & Responsibility

Location: Frank Merriweather Library 1“Black Women & Political Power Panel:”

India Walton, Kimberly Beaty, Crystal Peoples-Stokes, Betty Jean Grant, April Baskin, Sharon Belton-Cottman

•Arts & Culture Performances

Wednesday,December 29 Ujamaa-Cooperative

Economics

Location: Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library 1324 Jefferson Ave,

•Featuring: Daughters of Creative Sound.

•Dr. Maulana Karenga will speak to Buffalo Virtually

Thursday, December 30 Nia-Purpose

Location: Persistence Prep Academy

378 Urban St.

Holistic Health Panel

Nia Soul Experience

Friday, December 31 Kuumba-Creativity

Location: Delavan Grider Community Center

877 E Delavan Ave,

•Children’s Kwanzaa 11-2pm (NEW DAY)Activities by Wakanda Alliance

•Drive Thru Karamu Feast 4-7

Saturday January 1 Imani-Faith

1-4pm

Location: Virtual Presentation Online

“”Return to the Source: Reclaiming Our African Roots through the Power of Sankofa.” By Queen Mother (Dr.) Eva M. Doyle

Happy New Year! Spend the day at home with family and friends. Take this time to engage in quiet reflection, focus on what you have learned during the week of Kwanzaa, reflect on who you are, and maintain a quiet, humble, and calm attitude with regards to self and neighbor.

For Updates or other highlights click here for their Buffalo Kwanzaa Facebook Page BUFFALO KWANZAA