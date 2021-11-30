Special Event: Damon Wayans Jr. at Helium Comedy Club

Damon Wayans Jr. comes from a long line of funny folks. Son of stand-up funny man, actor producer writer Damon Wayans Damon Jr. is following in his footsteps and paving his own path in comedy.

The widely known comedian and writer is widely known for his character Coach on “New Girl” and as the character of Brad Williams in the ABC sitcom “Happy Endings,” for which he was nominated for the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor.

In 2014, he starred in the comedy film “Let’s Be Cops,” and provided the voice of Wasabi in “Big Hero 6,” which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

Damon made his film debut when he was cast in his father’s feature film of 1994, “Blankman,” playing Young Kevin. He later appeared on his father’s sitcom “My Wife and Kids” as John, one of Junior’s friends. He later worked as a staff writer on the series. In fact, the character of Junior was loosely based on Damon himself.

He appeared in and served as a writer on “The Underground.” Damon also surprised audiences when he garnered a standing ovation during his debut appearance on Def Comedy Jam. He starred in the Wayans family comedy “Dance Flick” as the film’s main character, Thomas.

He has been on tour selling out all over the country in theaters and casinos.

