Notice of Public Hearing by Erie County Legislature Regarding the Bills Stadium and Location

Members of the public are encouraged to attend and speak to Legislators about their priorities regarding the Buffalo Bills stadium and the potential construction and location of a new stadium. Due to COVID-19, individuals will be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing at the hearings.

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Erie County Legislature has scheduled the following Public Hearings, all open to the public:

*Monday, December 6, 2021, 6:00 pm • Erie Community College City Campus Auditorium, Old Post Office Building

*Tuesday, December 7, 2021, 6:00 pm • Erie Community College North Campus Auditorium, Gleasner Hall (adjacent to Youngs Road) Williamsville, NY

*Wednesday, December 8, 2021, 6:00 pm • Erie Community College South Campus Lecture Hall, Room 5102, Building 5 • Orchard Park, NY