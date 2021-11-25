Thursday, November 25, 2021
Girl Friend Fund (GFF) Scholarship  Seeking High Achieving African American Students

GFF is a National Organization of African American Women whose goal is to award a college scholarship of $1,000 -$1,500 annually, up to four academic years, for a deserving student who will be starting college in 2022. 

We are seeking high achieving African American students who face significant financial obstacles in their path toward a college education. Students with a SAT of 1200; ACT of 25 or GPA of 3.0 or greater are encouraged to apply. 

Interested students should contact Brenda Chavers, GFF Chairperson at brendachavers@hotmail.com to receive an online application. Subject: GFF Application. 

All application requirements are due by February 15, 2022. 

 

