Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan Resigns One Year After Appointment

Interim Rochester Police Chief Cynthia Herriott-Sullivan announced her resignation, effective Oct. 13, during a Wednesday appearance on WDKX radio.

The city later sent out a release, formally announcing her retirement.

Deputy Chief of Operations David Smith will replace Herriott-Sullivan as interim chief. Smith, 53, has been with the department since 1992.

Herriott-Sullivan, 61, became the first woman to lead the RPD, after the entire RPD command staff resigned their positions, and Mayor Lovely Warren later fired Chief La’Ron Singletary. Warren appointed Herriott-Sullivan in late September of last year. Her first official day was Oct. 14, 2020. She initially agreed to serve in the position through June 2021.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Herriott-Sullivan said she intends to return to the Rochester Housing Authority, where she worked before accepting the interim chief position.