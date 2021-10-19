Hutch Tech High Student is First EMPower716 Young Entrepreneur of the Month $500 Startup Business Grant Awarded to 17-Year-Old Buffalo  Entrepreneur 

The live business and leadership video podcast EMPower716 Talk Show with Coach Robert Lowery has announced the recipient of the new show’s first Young Entrepreneur of the Month selection. A $500 startup business grant was awarded to 17-year-old Machi Gibbs, a Hutchinson Central Technical High School senior and founder of Buffalo, NY-based fashion brand Brytelife.

Colorfully designed durags, bonnets and fashion accessories fill Machi’s book bag. He sold his first piece of art at the age of 15, starting his entrepreneurial journey as a graphic artist and painter who created logos and designs for local businesses. During the pandemic, his inspiration for launching Brytelife was identifying the problem his friends had finding protective, fashionable and customized durags. One of company’s most popular early designs is a tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, created to uplift and inspire. Gibbs quickly expanded his footprint by partnering with local barbershops, selling products directly to customers. Gibbs credits these partnerships with helping his strengthen his communications and negotiation skills as he learned hands-on small business skills.

“I saw Machi’s work online and reached out to learn more about his business goals. I was impressed and inspired by his determination and drive,” said Robert Lowery, host, EMPower716. “I am proud to share Machi’s journey with our EMPower716 community and thankful to our sponsors who helped us award him $500 in funds to expand his growing business online.”

EMPower716, a weekly broadcast, was launched this month to inform, inspire and connect the business and entrepreneur community throughout Western New York. Each month a new young entrepreneur will be chosen to share their story with viewers.

Certified Life and Leadership Coach Robert Lowery leads Western New York consulting company RL Experience, LLC. He is an active member of the local business community, including serving as a Treasurer and Trustee of Buffalo United Charter School and board member of the Cheektowaga Economic Development Corporation and Resource Council of WNY. RL Experience delivers leadership, personal development, and life coaching services.

For guest interview consideration, or to nominate a Young Entrepreneur of the month, contact: empower716@gmail.com. Nominees must be entrepreneurs aged 21 or under who provide a product or service that offers value to the community, and each must be available for interview on the show.

To learn more, visit www.empower716.com.