Full Moon Watch Wednesday October 20

The energy has shifted in October and the portal between us and the spirit world is open. Now is the time to do spiritual protection, prayers for the future, and think on only what is good. Your thoughts will control what you receive from this energy shift.

The Hunter’s full Moon also called the harvest Moon is here to light up our inner-fires — and maybe start a little drama, too. This one falls in the headstrong and zealous sign of Aries. Everyone will feel the tension and passion of this luminary

This is the time to give thanks to the animals, fruits, and vegetables during this moon for giving their lives so we can live.

The full moon is always a good time to pray, have ceremonies, and be reminded of the continuation of life.

Throughout October work on your spiritual self, and pay attention to messages you get in your dreams.

On This Full Moon make sure you release what you do not need in your life.The full moon is always a good time to be reminded of the continuation of life.

Full Moon blessings...Cherokee Billie