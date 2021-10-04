Rise Up Right Sports Highlights with Andre ‘The Torch’ Robinson



Buffalo Bills News

Usually on Sunday as Football Fanatics we all wait for our team to whip the other team’s behind and take names. But this week the Bills Mafia, got to experience something a little different on as they got to smoke the boots off of the “no name” Washington Football Team 43-21. The Bills must have been watching certain football podcast shows because they stook off the 2019 fragrance that they had been presenting to the world for the first two weeks of the season. Josh Allen had a phenomenal game as he threw 43 passes and completed 32 of them for 358 yards and four touchdowns. Zack Moss lead the team in rushing this week with 60 yards on 13 carries. Emmanuel Sanders broke loose in this game as he had five receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Cole Beasley Auto had 11 receptions in this game for 98 yards. The Bills defense was stellar for the most part. Tremaine Edmunds led the team in tackles with 8. Matt Milano was all over the field being disruptive and causing issues for the Washington offense. The Buffalo Bills will need to work on getting their pass rush together as they only recorded one sack this week. The run game will also need to be more dominant as the season continues. Overall, the Bills brought an A game to the party as they are now 2-1.Will Houston have a problem this week with The Bills?

UB Bulls Football News

After two losses to Coastal Carolina and Nebraska, the Bulls got over the hump and got a win in dramatic fashion as Old Dominion missed the game tying extra point. Quian Williams had a monster game as he would rack up 134 yards and a touchdown to set the tone. The defense recorded five sacks. Kadofi Wright led the Bulls with 11 tackles, 2 TFL’s, and a sack. Coach Maurice and The Bulls will look to continue their winning way as they face Western Michigan at home this Saturday upcoming? My prediction Bulls 23 Broncos 10.

Buffalo Sabres News

The Sabres start off the preseason with a hellacious come back to win the preseason opener against the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-4 in a shootout. JJ Peterka and Linus Weissbach would score goals in the last 2 minutes to force the overtime and shootout periods. Arttu Ruotsalainen and Michael Mersch also tapped ino the scoreboard with goals for the Sabres. Jack Quinn would score the shootout winner. Dan Granato still wasnt impressed as he stated that the team needs to show more passion for the game. The Sabres will have all preeason to pickup the intensity before the season starts. What do we except from the Sabres as the seaon inches closer?