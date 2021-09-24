MARY SPEAKS IS AT THE 2021 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

MARY SPEAKS (the play) will be streamed as part of the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Monday, September 20 – Sunday, September 25).

Tickets are now on sale for $20 at rochesterfringe.com

In this play – inspired by Black Lives Matter – the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, is used as a parallel to explore the history of Black mothers and their sons from slavery to present day. Mother Mary becomes a prototype for the struggle Black mothers have to keep their sons alive in a society where their existence is seen as a threat. Mary’s mission: to keep her son from becoming a crucified Black body.

The Avenue Blackbox Theatre is thrilled to partner with Grits Entertainment, LLC to host a virtual talkback on September 22, 2021 at 7:30PM with the creator of MARY SPEAKS, a dynamic one-woman show written and performed by Angela Polite! Guests in conversation with Angela Polite will include Rev. Myra Brown(Spirtus Christi Church), Ashley Gantt (Free the People ROC) and Avenue Founder/CEO, Reenah Golden. FREE.

Virtual Experience Opens TODAY @ Fringe on Demand! Please note that this show will only be available to view between 9/20/2021 and 9/26/2021