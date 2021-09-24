Friday, September 24, 2021
MARY SPEAKS IS AT THE 2021 ROCHESTER FRINGE FESTIVAL

MARY SPEAKS (the play) will be streamed as part of the 2021 KeyBank Rochester Fringe Festival (Monday, September 20 – Sunday, September 25).
Tickets are now on sale for $20 at rochesterfringe.com

In this play – inspired by Black Lives Matter – the life of Mary, the mother of Jesus, is used as a parallel to explore the history of Black mothers and their sons from slavery to present day. Mother Mary becomes a prototype for the struggle Black mothers have to keep their sons alive in a society where their existence is seen as a threat. Mary’s mission: to keep her son from becoming a crucified Black body.

The Avenue Blackbox Theatre is thrilled to partner with Grits Entertainment, LLC  to host a virtual talkback on September 22, 2021 at 7:30PM with the creator of MARY SPEAKS, a dynamic one-woman show written and performed by Angela Polite! Guests in conversation with Angela Polite will include Rev. Myra Brown(Spirtus Christi Church), Ashley Gantt (Free the People ROC) and Avenue Founder/CEO, Reenah Golden. FREE.

Virtual Experience Opens TODAY @ Fringe on Demand! Please note that this show will only be available to view between 9/20/2021 and 9/26/2021

 

 

