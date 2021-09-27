 La’Movement Fitness to Host Inaugural Free Community Skate Jam “JUST ROLL WITH IT” at the New Canalside Roller Rink

LaLa Woods of La’Movement Fitness has found another way to encourage people to ‘Get Up and Get Active’, this time with a life-long passion, roller skating. ‘Get Up and Get Active’ (G.U.G.A.); a slogan that she coined almost ten years ago, LaLa wants everyone, especially children to find fun and innovative ways to move their bodies daily.

Roller Skating has deep roots in the African American Community and has become a remerging theme for everyone at La’Movement Fitness.

The popularity of roller skating has grown across the country, especially through the pandemic, but in the African American community it has always been more than just something trendy to do.

Roller skating fosters a sense of community that has been woven throughout generations. The ability for those in the self-proclaimed skate community to come together in a safe environment is paramount to its sustainability. Roller skating builds a foundation that surpasses youth and is something that LaLa Woods hopes brings “unapologetic joy and body positivity among Black and brown children who may be new to skating. Through the pandemic I started skating inside the house! It was low impact on my knee and brought me so much joy. Being able to re-connect with the community and the freedom it brings makes it that much better. My goal is that the love for skating and skate culture translates to the next generation of skaters. Through skating they can build their confidence, form bonds with other skaters, and create healthy habits of staying active through creative outlets.” said Lala

Over the last five years LaLa has been shifting her focus to the non-profit sector, growing programming around community-centered events through the G.U.G.A Foundation, which is the non-profit arm of La’Movement Fitness. LMF has offered free classes to community participants of all ages at Canalside Buffalo and Martin Luther King Park, including the “You Can Dance Girl” Mommy & Me program sponsored by United Way’s WNY Girls in Sports in 2020 and 2021.

The focus of the G.U.G.A Foundation is combating childhood obesity, building confidence, and bringing healthy lifestyle awareness to underserved communities of color. “Just Roll With It” aka JRWI a first of its kind roller skating clinic for girls, sponsored by WNY Girls in Sports is currently underway .

The JRWI will culminate with the first annual family skate jam open for everyone.

With the development of these programs, The G.U.G.A Foundation plans to expand its reach and build programming that is creative and inclusive. We are so excited about the re-birth of skate culture in Buffalo, NY and we are truly honored to have the support of United Way and Highmark, along with organizations such as Queen City Roller Derby, Good Vibes Rollin, Rainbow Rink and Zone One Skating.

The JRWI Skate Jam for everyone in the community, will be held at Canalside on Saturday, September 25, 2021.

The event will be free to the public, from 3pm to 7pm.

Guests must register in order to participate.

There will be free skate rental, games, and food trucks, along with a ceremony recognizing the participants of the skate clinic.

For more information on LMF classes, G.U.G.A clinics, fitness gear and more, please visit www.lamovementfitness.com.

Also find LaMovement Fitness on all social media platforms.

Article submitted by Brittany Fletcher for La’Movement Fitness