First Annual M.K.R. Memorial Flag Football Game Honors Life of Local Hero

Photo and story by Tito Ruiz/TRu iNk Media®

The family of the late Malik Kyante Robinson will hold the First Annual M.K.R. Memorial Flag Football Game: I Play for Him, October 3, from 2 to 5 p.m., at Tim Russert Park in West Seneca to honor the life of Malik who died from a severe asthma attack on November 4, at age 24. The event is open to the public and will include food, music, and amazing raffle ticket prizes. All proceeds will benefit the American Lung Association.

Malik frequently volunteered as a security guard at Black Lives Matter rallies in Western New York, loved football, and always boasted about being a member of the “Bills Mafia.” “He was a loving and giving kid who had the heart of a warrior,” says his mother Kya Robinson. “This event will honor Malik through his passion for football and bring light into the world by helping others.” Kya says that she chose to conduct the event at Tim Russert Park because it’s where Malik grew up playing football with his younger brother Zackery Robinson and where he partook in Football Fridays with friends.

The family is seeking players and referees to participate in the fun-filled event and welcomes any monetary and product sponsors.

The family says it’s grateful for the monetary donations they received thus far via GoFundMe and the more than 40 local business sponsors that provided products to be raffled, including West Herr (32” Roku TV), Salvatore’s Italian Prime, Catalyst Fitness, and New Buffalo Shirt Factory. Raffle tickets will be available to purchase prior to and on game day. All sponsors and donors receive a red bracelet that reads, “I Play for Him.”

For media, donation, sponsorship, and raffle ticket purchase inquiries contact Kya Robinson, 716-400-8845, kyajacobs72@gmail.com.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/6e076726.

Follow the FB event page: https://fb.me/e/YTXDqLtj