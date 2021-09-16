Thursday, September 16, 2021
C&R Housing Job Fair at The HUB !

C&R Housing and Active Work Force Inc.  will host a Job Fair at The HUB, 230 Pratt Street, Thursday, September 16 from 3-6 p.m.

This is a also  the last day of  the Summer Black Wall Street Market Business and Community Showcase at The HUB.

Stop by and talk to employers!

Sign up for free home weatherization through New York State’s EmPower Program. C & R Housing is a Minority Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) and a BPI Certified NYS Contractor. 

For more information call 852-3418 or visit candrhousing.com

