The Collective PAC Endorses City Court Judge Dabney

Buffalo City Court Judge Phillip Dabney has earned the endorsement of The Collective PAC, the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political representation across all levels of government, in his bid to retain his seat for a full-term after being appointed in 2020.

“I am pleased to have the endorsement of The Collective PAC,” said Judge Dabney. “As someone who grew up, raised a family, and worked in Buffalo, I am dedicated to ensuring that our justice system is fair, unbiased and a true representation of justice regardless of race, gender, class, religion, socioeconomic status, etc.” Judge Dabney’s legal career stretches back over a decade and includes work as an assistant district attorney and as a private practitioner with a specialty in criminal law, employment discrimination and civil litigation.

“Judge Dabney with his more than 15 years of legal experience and his dedication to advocacy, justice and equity, will continue to work towards bail reform and address implicit biases within our court system. When elected in November, we are confident that Judge Phillip Dabney will represent the principals we underscore with our Justice For All Initiative: equity, fairness, and justice,” said co-founders of The Collective PAC Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James.

Founded in August of 2016, The Collective PAC has endorsed and supported hundreds of Black candidates and have helped candidates win general elections at the local, state and federal levels across the country. The Collective PAC is working to create an America where Black people are equally represented at every level of government.