Monroe County Recommends Masking in all Public Indoor Facilities, Requiring Masking of All County Employees in County Facilities

Rochester, NY – In response to the CDC adding Monroe County to the “substantial transmission” of COVID-19 category over the weekend, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello and Commissioner of Public Health Dr. Michael Mendoza are recommending masking of all residents in all indoor facilities. Additionally, they have announced that all Monroe County employees will be required to wear face masks or face coverings in public and common areas in all County-operated facilities, effective Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

We’re seeing a surge of daily new positive COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and in many other communities across the state. While we know the vaccine is effective, we also know that the Delta variant is more contagious than previous strains of the virus,” said County Executive Bello. “As we continue to follow CDC guidance, and in order to slow spread, we’re strongly recommending all Monroe County residents wear a face mask when indoors, where we know the virus spreads even greater.”

“As this pandemic continues to evolve, we must apply what we have learned so far. The vaccines are proven to be highly effective, even against the Delta variant, in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death,” added Dr. Mendoza. “However, an additional layer of protection will help keep the virus from spreading, especially among our most vulnerable populations including the unvaccinated and immunocompromised. Masks are a proven tool that can help us contain the current surge and protect everyone in our community.”

According to the CDC, areas with substantial transmission record 50 to 100 cases per 100,000, or a positivity rate between 8% and 10%. As of Sunday, August, 1, the CDC data reported Monroe County’s rate at 50.02 per 100,000 people.