Community Garage Sale and Superflea Now through October 17th
The 2021 Community Garage Sales and Superflea event series continues at the Rochester Public Market .
The City of Rochester Public Market offers dozens of garage sales with bargains on everything from furniture to clothing; collectibles to jewelry; artwork to trinkets… all in one location! From spring through the Fall, stop by the Market on Sundays to join us for the largest community garage sales and superfleas! The Community Garage Sales and Superfleas are a great opportunity for individuals and organizations to fundraise!
Vending spaces are just $35, per event.
The Remaining Dates are as follows:
August 22
August 29
September 12
September 26
October 3
October 10
October 17
For more info visit www.cityofrochester.gov/garagesales, email PMarket@cityofrochester.gov, or call the Market Office at (585) 428-690