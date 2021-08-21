Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration is Back for a 5th Annual Event at Buffalo’s Historic Central Terminal on August 29!

above art made by local artist and Beau Fleuve 2021 participant Emeka Wajed

The Beau Fleuve Music & Arts Celebration

2:00- 9:00p.m. on August 29

Buffalo Central Terminal 495 Paderewski Drive

Gates Open at 1:30pm

Event runs 2pm-9pm (gates close at 7pm)

*The festival map and details for stage performance times and updates will be released the week of the festival.

The 5th Annual Beau Fleuve Music Arts Celebration will return to its Live In-Person event Sunday August 29th from 2-9pm at the Historic landmark of the Buffalo Central Terminal located on Paderewski Drive.

The highly anticipated event is one of Buffalo’s most diverse music experiences in the City!

Like past years with incredible local heavy hitting recording artists to hit the stage, this years celebration keeps the bar raised featuring notable headliners like Drum Work Music & National touring artist Jae Skeese, National Touring Soulful Singer Danielle Ponder who hails from Rochester, Mom Said No, Deadwolf, Billie Essco, recording artist A.I. the Anomaly. The line up of 25 outstanding performances also include: Freak The Mighty, also Herbal Tonic, Roy G Biv, Mile High, Source Academy & Darkskin Jermaine, Velvet Bethany, 14 Trapdoors, Chango4 & Way2WavyBaby, Maegan The Singer, Brother Tomsos, Mike Prince, Money Set, Wakefield, Sugar Tea, Saranaide, Outwest Records, and Underrated Evolution. .

Founder Lindsey Taylor is excited to bring the event back this year and to a new location that has such a rich history. “This has been nearly two plus years in the making. The historic nature and site that the terminal has is not just to Buffalo but the entire country and , as far as I know an event like this has never been done there” said Taylor. Who has for all of his events held them in unique areas of the city from the grounds of Silo City to the now Historic Buffalo Centra Terminal .

Drumworks artist and this years headliner Jae Skeese said ” Beau Fleuve is a sample in Buffalo’s Music Art and culture To have been part of the celebration four of the five years and working my way up to the deadlining this year is a true testament to hard work paying off.” The festival attracts music lovers and local artists and Jae also had a special message for those embarking on their careers “For all other local artists, you should strive to put your art first at all times if you are serious about your craft and be prepared to take risks and walk down your path blindly at times. Placing faith in God and your heart will always put you in position to arrive at your destination safely and with a better understanding of who you are as a human being. ”

Its no doubt that landing at Buffalo’s largest outdoor diverse music festival is definitely a true destination among the many an artist may arrive and the

city of buffalo has a countless talent that this platform shines a light on and supports artists growth and exposure.



Known for its unique and well planned stage set ups, this year there will be three for the event goers to flow between. The Queen City Stage and the Nickel City Stage, where the all day crowd pleasing performances will take place. The Curtis Street Stage (with the nostalgic backdrop of the Terminal’s Tower) will be the center of attention and aligned with the Beau Fleuve Fan Favorite Silent Disco.The event has an all star line up of DJ’s, including the infamous Farenheight, Dj Flow, DJ Onyx, DJ P Nasty,DJ Avee, DJ Lil Gabby, DJ, DJ Ransum, DJ Jetta, DJ Yama Mama, Backpack and Mafia Battle. There will be Producer Sets, Poets, and Spoken Word and more!

With art being the heart of the celebration, this year showcases a great lineup of talented artists like Kid With The Wings, Deja Marie, XoJoita, Peter Ponce Neese Rich, Shantelle Patton, Roz PaintedIt, and Emeka Wajed among others. Some of the Installations include the Skate Park by Quincy Koczka, Wearable Art by Buffalo State Fashion Dept and UB Arts Collaboratory, Sit and Think Chairs by AJ. Smith. There will also be the popular Beau Fleuve Wall, live mural painting and curated talks including one held by the ever popular Creative Mornings Buffalo, Outside the Influence and Poorman Show-Ent.

Vendors village and Food trucks will be on available as well as beer & wine tent and a special kick back zone .

Taylor is proud of his plan to bring people from all walks together for a true SundayFunday and whole family fun experience following safety guidelines. And with the lay of the land on the grounds of the central terminal paired with Taylor’s vision for this year’s festivities he has achieved a safe, comfortable inviting interactive event for all to enjoy. “We anticipate and see the diversity amongst the groups which reflect our lineup and that truly reflects WNY” said Taylor.

Artist Danielle Ponder who hails from the city of Rochester is excited to perform at this year event and be part of a growing community of WNY artists performing to the Beau Fleuve Audience ” Buffalo is a town that appreciates the arts and is home to so many amazing artists including my favorite Drea D’Nur. Its an honor to play for a city that has such a bustling art scene.”

The event is designed to cater to a wide audience bringing family fun back to what it means to entertainment.

With the challenges of Covid Taylor put in hard work to make the event as safe as possible . “This year’s event took on a lot of logistical maneuvering around Covid guidelines and the multiple moving parts with the event itself.” Taylor also emphasized that they have amped up their cleaning protocols throughout the venue.

As a precaution it is advised that all unvaccinated guests are asked to wear a protective face mask.

There will be sanitation stations through the event grounds. We ask that everyone still respect other patrons with social distancing .This is a Ticket Only celebration. ( single tickets $20, herd tickets $45 (buy3 at $15 get one free)

For tickets info, maps, performance times and updates go to beaufleuvemusicarts.com and follow them on social media IG @beaufleuvemusicarts and FB beaufleuvemusicarts